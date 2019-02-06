Murder accused case postponed

A Willowvale man has not been asked to plead in the murder case of his wife. Mthetheleli Dangazele briefly appeared before the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge. He will remain in custody until February 13. The deceased was identified as 33-year-old Phelisa Ndabambi.Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said It is alleged that the couple had a misunderstanding at their home on Sunday at Jojweni Locality, Nkelekethe Village, Willowvale.