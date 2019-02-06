President Ramaphosa to deliver major policy speech before election

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday deliver his last state of the nation address ahead of elections in May with his party smarting from corruption allegations.

In his address to parliament last year, two days after Jacob Zuma had resigned from office, Ramaphosa vowed a "new dawn", promising economic revival and to fight endemic corruption, earning him plaudits even from the opposition benches.

But, a year later, growth is tepid and unemployment remains stubbornly high at more than 27 percent while embarrassing details of corruption within the government and ANC ruling party officials have emerged.

An ongoing commission into graft has heard blow-by-blow details of how bribes were paid to several government and party officials, including senior cabinet ministers serving in Ramaphosa's government.

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe and environment minister Nomvula Mokonyane are some of the top party guns whose names have been linked to corruption by witnesses at the graft hearings.

Ramaphosa is under pressure to move against the implicated officials, but he must also ensure the party maintains some unity through the election.

"The truth that is coming out will set us free and will make us stronger but we must make sure the wrong things being talked about in the commission must never, ever ... happen again in South Africa," Ramaphosa said at an ANC meeting last weekend.

Battle for votes

The opposition has jumped onto ANC corruption as a election trump card.