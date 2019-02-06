Pupil stabbed at school over lover

A grade 12 pupil at Diepdale Secondary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, was allegedly stabbed eight times by a fellow schoolmate following a fight over a girl.

Justine Baloyi, 20, said he was stabbed by a grade 11 pupil in front of teachers at the school gate on Friday.

"We were fighting over my girlfriend ... he called my girlfriend a day before the fight and told her that I was cheating on her," Baloyi said. "I met him on my way to class [on Friday] and he blocked my way. I then slapped him and we started fighting."

Baloyi said teachers watched as they fought.

"One of the female teachers said: 'let them fight'. They separated us when I tried to throw him off the balcony."