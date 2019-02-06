Sanral hits dead-end with bridge

PREMIUM

A mega battle looms between the SA National Roads Agency and its construction joint venture Aveng Strabag which this week terminated its R1.6bn contract to build the N2 Wild Coast Mtentu River Gorge Bridge. Both entities are claiming they are terminating the contract but for different reasons. This may well impact on which party benefits from millions of rands in security guarantees and penalty clauses.