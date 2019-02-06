'Show up in your thousands' - social media message calls on Bushiri followers to support him in court
Dramatic scenes could once again unfold outside a Pretoria court on Wednesday as church leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife appear for their bail application.
A circular doing the rounds on social media, believed to be from church officials, called on congregants to be at the court by 6am. It was shared on a Facebook page under Bushiri's name. The page has over 3m followers.
The statement called on members to refrain from making political statements, saying the church was apolitical.
On Monday, members of Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering Church shouted out prayers in front of the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, speaking in tongues, while others poured anointing oil on vehicles belonging to the Hawks, shouting "fire" as they continued in their prayers.
Bushiri's supporters also threatened not to vote in the upcoming general elections unless their "father" was released from police custody.
The Hawks arrested the Bushiris last Friday, saying the couple, who lead a massive congregation, were suspected of fraud.
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the arrests took place at a "lavish hotel in Rustenburg".
"The Hawks’ case against the pair concerns alleged offences of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). The crimes were committed from 2015 in relation to Exchange Control Regulations related to foreign currency in an amount of $1,147,200 (about R15.3m)."