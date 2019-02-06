WATCH | Pupils demonstrate in support of teacher after slapping video goes viral

In this week’s viral video, the female teacher can be heard shouting at the pupil: "You must have a book like this, please take this as evidence. This is a disciplinary hearing now. Your phone shouldn’t have been in your hand. You shouldn’t have a phone. You wanna challenge me?"

The teacher goes on to say: "My dear, you gonna get last. I have been where you are. I have two degrees, working on the third one. You don’t even have a book in grade 9."

The teacher then takes a piece of paper and says: "You know what it says about phones. You should obey that. Why don’t you have a book?"

The pupil then claims that the teacher swore at her. The teacher responds: "What did I swear? What did I say to you?"

The pupil says: "Everybody heard you."

The teacher then says: "Come, out my class."

The learner says something inaudible and the teacher replies: "Are you swearing at me? You are speaking a different language in my class?"

The teacher then switches to Afrikaans, pushes the desk towards the pupil and gets close to the pupil’s face. The pupil pushes the desk back towards the teacher and gets up.

The teacher shouts: "Are you hitting me?" She then slaps the pupil and says: "You push me, you swear at me."