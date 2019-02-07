Bushiri shepherded in police nyala - Hawks to probe the 'preferential treatment'

Police have launched a probe into the preferential treatment given to controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri after his court appearance yesterday.

Bushiri, 35, was driven in a police nyala to address his legion of supporters outside the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court yesterday after he and his wife Mary, 37, were granted R100,000 bail each.

Bushiri could barely be heard as his followers screamed and shoved one another in excitement.

He waved, saying: "Thank you. God loves you. I love you."

The leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church was charged with fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.