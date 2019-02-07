DA's alternative SONA in 11 important quotes

A day before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday, official opposition leader Mmusi Maimane delivered the DA’s alternative via Facebook Live.

Maimane said the importance of the party’s alternative SONA was to help South Africans reflect and see the country for what it truly was.

Here is a wrap of his address in 11 quotes:

His start in politics

“Thirteen years ago, I made a decision to dedicate my life to public service precisely because, by then, we had made almost no progress towards becoming this united, inclusive country. A massive gap had opened, but now it is widening.”

Inequality

“There are economic insiders and outsiders. The insiders had jobs, went to good schools, knew the right people, had the right party connections and others were stranded on the outside, with no hope of getting in.”

Unemployment and poverty

“Some of our communities experience rates of crime that put them on par with war zones, and we have among the highest murder and rape stats in the world.”

Ramaphosa’s leadership

“I respect Cyril Ramaphosa as a person. But whatever individual qualities he might have mean little, because he leads a party that has demonstrated, over and over again, that it cannot act in the interest of South Africa.”

Ramaphosa’s SONA

“Be wary when he talks of concepts like renewal and unity, because he means unity of the ANC, not our country. In fact, the unity of the ANC comes at the expense of South Africa.”

State capture

“All those implicated in the state capture saga are still there in his cabinet and in the ANC’s NEC and top six. The Zondo commission has shown to the world how our people were sold out for a braai pack and some beer.”

ANC can’t self-correct

“Renewal in the ANC is not possible because rot has already spread everywhere in the party and, from there, throughout the state.”

Economic collapse

“They have given us the single biggest threat to our economy: Eskom, with its massive debt of R400bn and counting. They have given us almost 10 million unemployed South Africans.”

DA-led metros

“Thirteen years in the City of Cape Town, 10 years in the Western Cape and the past two years in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay have given us a chance to demonstrate the DA difference and not just talk about it.”

Service delivery

“The recent adjustment budget in Johannesburg saw an additional R700m being allocated towards service delivery projects.”

Entrepreneurship

“A crucial part of our plan is to help more South Africans start and run their own businesses, because this is where the fight against unemployment will be won or lost.”