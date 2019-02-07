News

EC hosts isiXhosa revival pilot project

15 schools in Zwelitsha and King benefit from mother tongue project

By Nonsindiso Qwabe - 07 February 2019

The importance of English mastery has been hammered into pupils from a young age, but now a new programme seeks to reignite a love of their mother tongue in isiXhosa pupils.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Agrizzi, Van Tonder and other Bosasa employees in court for corruption
Agrizzi, Van Tonder and other Bosasa employees in court for corruption
X