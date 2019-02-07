EC hosts isiXhosa revival pilot project
15 schools in Zwelitsha and King benefit from mother tongue project
The importance of English mastery has been hammered into pupils from a young age, but now a new programme seeks to reignite a love of their mother tongue in isiXhosa pupils.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.