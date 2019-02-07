Eskom, elections and investment: What to expect at SONA

Structural changes to Eskom are expected to feature prominently as President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his second State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday evening.

Among the major announcements expected from the speech are plans to restructure and streamline state-owned entities, including a plan to split the national power utility, Eskom, into three companies. One will focus on production, another on transmission and the third on distribution. .

“It’s too big an elephant... it is struggling to walk. We’ve realised that countries that have been successful in sorting out their electricity supply have actually done that‚” ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told the Cape Town Press Club in July 2018 when he revealed plansto split the utility into three separate entities.