'I could kill my brother for raping my daughter'

A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Protea magistrate's court for raping his niece, who was nine years old at the time.

The man raped his niece in May 2017, while sharing a bed with her. He had been offered shelter by his younger sister as he was having marital problems.

Magistrate Audrey Mpofu yesterday said she was convinced by evidence presented against him and sentenced him to life imprisonment without an option for parole.

"Nothing compels me to give you a smaller sentence. I have heard all evidence and witnesses in this case which is why I have no doubt in my mind that this child was raped," Mpofu said.

"Rape has become a trend in South Africa and sadly it has spiralled out of control, therefore the justice system has decided to impose harsher sentences to those who commit such a crime."