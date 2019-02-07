News

Where is Gavin Watson, asks Mzansi after Bosasa arrests

By Odwa Mjo - 07 February 2019
Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi (centre) appears at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell /The Sunday Times

As news broke of the arrest of Bosasa executives, including Angelo Agrizzi, on Wednesday, many on social media questioned why Gavin Watson was not arrested. 

The Hawks arrested seven people in connection with the alleged awarding of tenders by the Department of Correctional Services.

Among the seven were former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder and former Bosasa employee Frans Voster, who, along with Agrizzi, appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to give testimony on Bosasa’s allegedly corrupt activities.

“The arrests follow a marathon investigation, where almost R1.6bn is said to have been misappropriated in the tender processes for the procurement of various services by the Department of Correctional Services. The tenders were awarded to Bosasa operations and its subsidiary companies,” said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi

The suspects appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court. Five of them were released on bail for R20,000 each, on condition they surrender their passports.

Bosasa head Gavin Watson, who was heavily implicated at the inquiry into state capture, was not among those arrested.

Watson trended on Twitter after the arrests, as many questioned his whereabouts.

