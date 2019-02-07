Where is Gavin Watson, asks Mzansi after Bosasa arrests

As news broke of the arrest of Bosasa executives, including Angelo Agrizzi, on Wednesday, many on social media questioned why Gavin Watson was not arrested.



The Hawks arrested seven people in connection with the alleged awarding of tenders by the Department of Correctional Services.

Among the seven were former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder and former Bosasa employee Frans Voster, who, along with Agrizzi, appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to give testimony on Bosasa’s allegedly corrupt activities.