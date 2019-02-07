Where is Gavin Watson, asks Mzansi after Bosasa arrests
As news broke of the arrest of Bosasa executives, including Angelo Agrizzi, on Wednesday, many on social media questioned why Gavin Watson was not arrested.
The Hawks arrested seven people in connection with the alleged awarding of tenders by the Department of Correctional Services.
Among the seven were former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder and former Bosasa employee Frans Voster, who, along with Agrizzi, appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to give testimony on Bosasa’s allegedly corrupt activities.
“The arrests follow a marathon investigation, where almost R1.6bn is said to have been misappropriated in the tender processes for the procurement of various services by the Department of Correctional Services. The tenders were awarded to Bosasa operations and its subsidiary companies,” said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi
The suspects appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court. Five of them were released on bail for R20,000 each, on condition they surrender their passports.
Bosasa head Gavin Watson, who was heavily implicated at the inquiry into state capture, was not among those arrested.
Watson trended on Twitter after the arrests, as many questioned his whereabouts.
Big fish ? should also be arrested. However, Agrizzi is no f*****n angel, so please— El Capitano (@Tumeloam01) February 6, 2019
We surely should expect Gavin Watson to be arrested along with his political accomplices soon? #Bosasa #hawks— Gavin Koppel aka GK (@Gavinkoppel) February 6, 2019
When is #GavinWatson getting arrested #kingpin https://t.co/M8ttvisbJn— Sthembiso (@pro4mix) February 6, 2019
Gavin Watson is a step ahead this country and its corrupt politics.— KHANYISO (@Khanyikini) February 6, 2019
So these Hawks arrest Agrzzi who confessed bribing people. Why are they not arresting the big guns, the ones he bribed and the one who ordered him to bribe: Gavin Watson, Mantashe, #uBabesWeChicken etc. They go for low hanging fruit— Muzamana Victor (@Muzamana_Victor) February 6, 2019
Gavin Watson probably went straight for a plea deal whilst Agrizzi was busy testifying https://t.co/52olzRog3w— Mustafa Bin Ilyas (@notsunshinenow) February 6, 2019
So the mastermind Gavin Watson was not arrested #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/BnEQjbLU31— Ex (@MonarkDefoe) February 6, 2019