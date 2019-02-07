OPINION | Rebuilding of education in citizens’ hands
Six black students slowly approached a memorial of flowers set down against the fence of Die Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark, an industrial city about 60km south of Johannesburg. Four white students had been crushed to death by a collapsed walkway shortly after the school assembly; many more were recovering from injury in nearby hospitals.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.