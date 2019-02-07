Shock at bridge ‘disaster’
Villagers aghast as dreams of tourism and development vanish with Mtentu megabridge
Villagers living around the abandoned R1.7bn Mtentu mega bridge project in Mbizana are shocked at the sudden withdrawal of the contractors.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.