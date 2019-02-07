Wits staff back student protest

Hundreds of staff members at Wits University have pledged their support to students in their protest against what they call unfair registration processes.

A cleaner who did not want to be named said she has seen students sleeping in

libraries and computer labs because they have no accommodation.

"They are hungry and sometimes we buy them food because we feel sorry for them," she said.

She said both workers and students feel victimised by the university.

"Imagine they say that they have no money but they can hire bouncers."

National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) Wits branch chairperson Sam Mangena was at the university yesterday to show solidarity with the students. The union leader said students need to be given a fair chance to plead their case to university management.