Bheki Cele's office confirms getting Malema 'assassination' info but can't say when

The office of police minister Bheki Cele has said that it "received information" on the alleged assassination threat that was to be carried out on Thursday at the state of the nation address (Sona).

Cele's spokeswoman, Reneilwe Serero, could however not say when they had received the information.

This comes after the EFF on Thursday claimed that EFF MP and head of party security Marshall Dlamini had slapped a policeman on Thursday "in self-defence" after the party had been alerted of a threat on the life of Julius Malema.

"I can confirm that the ministry of police has received information on a threat on the CIC of the EFF [Malema]," said Serero.