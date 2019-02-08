'Bold and decisive' action needed on Eskom, says Cyril Ramaphosa as he splits it into three

The unbundling of Eskom into the three entities would, Ramaphosa said, ensure that costs were isolated and ensure that each entity had its own responsibility.

"This will also enable Eskom to be able to raise funding for its various operations much easily from funders and the market," Ramapahosa said.

He conceded that Eskom was in a crisis, which had great risks for South Africa.

“It could severely damage our economic and social development ambitions,” Ramaphosa told the joint sitting of parliament.

The move would put Ramaphosa at odds with his ally, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), which has expressed its opposition to the splitting of Eskom.

The power utility is expected to announce a loss of more than R8bn as it grapples with the effects of state capture and a sluggish economy.