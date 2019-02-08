Dros rape accused fit to stand trial

The man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant in Pretoria is fit to stand trial.

That is what the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court ruled during the suspect’s brief appearance on Friday.

The man was admitted to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Pretoria, where he was evaluated by three psychologists and a psychiatrist.

The matter has been postponed to March 5 2019, when he will appear in the Pretoria High Court.