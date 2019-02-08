Instagram boss: Social media sites must purge suicide and self-harm content

He said Instagram was also developing technology to blur remaining self-harm content and put it behind a privacy screen so people did not accidentally find it and view it. It is also looking to increase the help it provides for self-harmers who use Instagram to share their experience.

He said he had acted after being "overwhelmed" by the death of Molly, who took her life after viewing self-harm images online. Her father, Ian, said Instagram "helped kill my daughter".

Asked how he felt when seeing Molly's father blame Instagram for his daughter's death, he said: "It was overwhelming. It's the kind of thing that hits you in the chest and sticks with you.

"Asked why it had taken Instagram so long to tackle self-harm and to act only after the publicity surrounding Molly's death, he said: "We have not been as focused as we should have been on the effects of graphic imagery of anyone looking at content. That is something that we are looking to correct, and correct quickly. It's unfortunate it took the last few weeks for us to realise that. It's now our responsibility to address that issue as quickly as we can.

"So for the last few weeks, it has been my focus to try to figure out how to address the issues. I am here [in the UK] in person, because it is important to me, but it hit me hard."

Mosseri added: "I do want to be careful, because there is a tension between wanting to act and act quickly and the need to act responsibly. For instance, I don't want to do anything that will unintentionally stigmatise any sort of mental health issues. I don't want to do anything that will put a vulnerable person in a place where they feel unsupported or ashamed if we take that content down."

There is a tension between speed and responsibility. We are trying to figure out how to navigate that."

Yesterday Mosseri also met Jeremy Wright, the Culture Secretary, who is to publish in the next month plans for laws to regulate social media. It is expected to include a regulator with powers to force companies to remove illegal material such as violence and child abuse within fixed time periods and to purge content such as cyberbullying and self-harm imagery.

