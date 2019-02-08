Thai princess makes unprecedented move into Thai politics with run for PM

It dramatically redraws the kingdom's political landscape by giving a royal sheen to Thaksin Shinawatra's political machine, which has won every election since 2001.

Her support also potentially builds a bridge between Thaksin's "Red" shirted supporters and the "Yellow" shirts -- who are arch royalists. Deadly violence and disruption linked to the two groups has defined Thailand's turbulent last decade.

"The board agrees that the name of Princess Ubolratana, an educated and skilled person, is the most suitable choice," Thai Raksa Chart party leader Preechapol Pongpanich told reporters.

The party falls under the tutelage of Thaksin, a billionaire self-exiled former premier, who stands at the heart of Thailand's bitter political schism -- loathed by the army and Bangkok elite, yet adored by the rural poor.

The announcement thrusts him back to the centre stage of Thailand's political drama just as it appeared the military were set to succeed in sidelining him.

He was toppled in a 2006 coup, and his sister Yingluck was booted from power in a 2014 military takeover and forced into exile to avoid a jail term.

The princess' move deals a heavy blow to the political aspirations of Prayut Chan-O-Cha, the junta head, who has spent nearly five years trying to recast the political system to limit the power of elected governments and prepare his own return as a civilian leader.

In a day of high political drama, Prayut declared his candidacy for premier, running for the Phalang Pracharat army party, moments after the princess's announcement.

"I want to reassure that I do not intend to hang on to power. It is not easy for me to make my decision... it is a crucial moment for the country."