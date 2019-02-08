WATCH | EFF in scuffle after #Sona

The EFF were involved in a scuffle in parliament shortly after the State of the Nation address adjourned.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, EFF leader Julius Malema is seen arguing with a white male and charging towards him before what looks like parliamentary security blocks him.

EFF MP Marshall Dlamini then joins in the fight and slaps the man. EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are also seen in the video.

Two EFF MPs confirmed the incident occurred as they were leaving parliament for interviews with the media.

When asked about the incident parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said he would revert back with details. Ndlozi’s phone rang unanswered on Friday morning.