WATCH | EFF MP slaps man in Sona scuffle

A video has emerged of an EFF MP slapping a man in a suit during an altercation after the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Thursday.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and party leader Julius Malema are seen walking with MPs in red overalls in the 14-second video. In the background is a banner saying "Welcome to Parliament".

Suddenly, voices are raised and fingers are pointed at a man in a suit wearing glasses - possibly a police official.

The man in the suit retreats as EFF members gather around him. Then one of the EFF MPs delivers a stinging slap to the man's face.

It is unclear during all the shouting what the altercation was about. Security officials swiftly intervened and escorted Malema and his entourage from the commotion.

ACDP MP Steve Swart said the incident happened as MPs were leaving.