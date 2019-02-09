Four people shot in brawl outside Umhlanga club
Four people, one of them a security officer, were shot during a brawl outside a club in Umhlanga north of Durban in the early hours of Saturday, paramedics said.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.