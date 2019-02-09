We want to forgive but first we need the truth, says family of anti-apartheid imam Abdullah Haron

"Don’t worry … it will be okay." These were the last words Imam Abdullah Haron said to his wife, Galiema, on the day of his arrest by apartheid security police.

Almost 50 years later, they remain engraved in the memory of the ailing grandmother and her children, who were present when their father was snatched from them. At the time, they had no idea they would never see him alive again.

"Those were his last words, and even though I was very small - I was only six years old - I still remember them as if it was yesterday," his youngest daughter, Fatima Haron-Masoet, said on Friday.

Haron-Masoet, 55, who cares for 93-year-old Galiema, put on a brave face on Friday as she announced that the family wanted to reopen an inquest into Haron’s death.

The imam's eldest daughter, Shamilla, lives in England, and his son Muhammed lives between Cape Town and Botswana, where he works.