AU summit: Ramaphosa's 2020 gig, el-Sisi and Haile Selassie

African heads of state gathered in Addis Abba for the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union from February 10-11.



The assembly meeting is a culmination of statutory meetings where heads of state discuss AU policies, the implementation of its policies and decisions as well as adopting its annual programme.



The theme of the summit is "The Year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced displacement in Africa”.



Here are three highlights from the first day of the summit:



Honouring Haile Selassie



A statue of the emperor Haile Selassie was unveiled on Sunday, February 10, at the African Union headquarters.

"The commemorative statue of Emperor Haile Selassie is an important recognition of the emperor’s contribution to Africa’s liberation and unity," the AU said.