Boy (11) accused of raping girl (6) in toilet

An 11-year-old boy is a police suspect in a case involving the rape of a six-year-old girl on the premises of a primary school in Mpumalanga.

The 11-year-old was identified by his alleged victim during a police parade last week. The shocking incident led community members in Matsulu, outside Mbombela, to march to Sukumani primary school demanding that the boy be expelled.

According to the victim's mother, the six-year-old uncharacteristically kept to herself and seemed sad when she returned home from school over a week ago.

"My daughter came home and couldn't take off her uniform and her brother noticed that she had peed on herself and told me," said the 37-year-old mother who cannot be identified to protect the identity of the victim.

When the mother asked what had happened, her daughter started crying "asking if I will not beat her up".

"I then assured her that I will not beat her. She then told me that a certain boy pulled her to the toilets of the school and forced himself on her."

She told Sowetan her daughter said it was not the first time that the boy had done that to her.

"She said the boy would drag her to the toilets, perform sexual acts on her and leave her naked."

The mother said she then called the principal who advised her to go to get a medical report from health professionals at a local clinic.

"The nurses told me that there was a penetration that took place on my child and called the police. We took her to the hospital for further check-ups and she was given pills which she's taking now."