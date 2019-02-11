Brendan Boyle, former Daily Dispatch and Sunday Times editor, has died

Experienced journalist and newspaper editor Brendan Boyle – who edited the Daily Dispatch and was executive editor of the Sunday Times – has died, a long-time friend confirmed. Details of his death were not immediately provided, but it is believed he was suffering from a long-term illness. Boyle’s close friend, fellow journalist Wyndham Hartley, said he had passed away on Sunday night.