Brendan Boyle, former Daily Dispatch and Sunday Times editor, has died
Experienced journalist and newspaper editor Brendan Boyle – who edited the Daily Dispatch and was executive editor of the Sunday Times – has died, a long-time friend confirmed. Details of his death were not immediately provided, but it is believed he was suffering from a long-term illness. Boyle’s close friend, fellow journalist Wyndham Hartley, said he had passed away on Sunday night.
