Bushiri to congregants: 'Major 1 is staying, it is done'

Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Shepherd Bushiri told thousands of congregants gathered at a service on Sunday February 10 that he is here to stay.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, spent five days in police custody after being arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering.

They were released on R100,000 bail each.

Bushiri returned to the pulpit to preach over the weekend, promising his congregants that he was "here to stay."

"I'm coming with a testimony. My story is changing. In the name of Jesus Christ. Today is a wonderful day when your past, your present and your future will be together. If you feel like a trip, your problem is over," he said.