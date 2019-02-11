CAREERS | A pure case of Love conquers all
In October 2017, East Londoners Simone Klaasen and Virginia Brown clubbed together their spare cash, R350, and started bottling and selling Ginger Love, their own natural product health elixir. Two years later they are selling nearly 30,000 bottles a month, employing 100 people, and the total monthly retail value is about R1m.
