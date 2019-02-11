Chef accuses M-Net of plagiarism

Things are heating up in the kitchen of a popular TV cooking show as two amateur chefs are accused of using top chef Nompumelelo Mqwebu's recipes without her permission.

The show, My kitchen rules South Africa which is broadcast on M-Net features amateur food enthusiasts who cook to compete for a cash prize.

Mqwebu, an award-winning chef, who self published her book 'Through the eyes of an African chef' told Sowetan she was alerted by her fans after two of her recipes from her book were prepared on the show last year.

She said the recipes from the cookbook used without her permission were the amadumbe gnocchi and isijingi dessert which she had demonstrated to the two contestants.

"It's a level of disrespect for me as a professional chef, a business woman, and author," an angry Mqwebu said.

MultiChoice spokesperson Benedict Maaga said the two contestants created their own version of amadumbe gnocchi after being inspired by Mqwebu's demonstration.

"The particular episode focused on African cuisine and the contestants were required to prepare a dish inspired by African cuisine.

"The contestants prepared their own version of amadumbe gnocchi although inspired by the concept of an amadumbe gnocchi that Ms Qwebu had presented," Maaga said.