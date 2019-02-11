Doctor hails 'miracle' baby girl in good spirits after drain ordeal

A miracle - that's what Dr Timothy Hardcastle called the newborn baby girl who survived being trapped in a stormwater drain in Newlands East, north of Durban, on Monday.

Hardcastle was on call at Chief Albert Luthuli Central Hospital when the newborn, believed to between one and three days old, was brought in after a gruelling three-hour rescue.

"I think any child who survives any amount of hours - and it sounds like it was at least four to five hours - in a stormwater pipe on days two or three after birth is a miracle. It is mercy from above that she is alive," said Hardcastle.