E-hailing driver 'three times over the alcohol limit'

An e-hailing service driver was arrested for allegedly being three times over the alcohol limit in Cape Town on Monday.

Cape Town traffic service spokesperson Richard Coleman said the driver was among 106 suspects who had been arrested in the past week.

"The challenge with public transport operators who drive while impaired continues. In one of the latest incidents, the drink driving awareness/RTB unit arrested a driver for one of the e-hailing services in Bellville this morning," he said.

"His breathalyser result was 0.74 mg/l, which is more than three times the legal breath alcohol limit."

Of the 106 people arrested, 78 were allegedly driving under the influence, 25 had outstanding warrants and the rest were caught for reckless and negligent driving, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

Traffic officials issued 3,384 fines for various offences over the past week.

"Some of the key operations included 15 arrests at a roadblock in Mowbray/Rondebosch; 14 arrests during a drag racing operation in Table View and 20 arrests at a roadblock in Lingelethu West."