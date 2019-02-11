Fikile Mbalula and Robert Marawa's twar over EFF 'marketing' got real spicy

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula and sports personality Robert Marawa went clapback to clapback on Saturday during a twar. It got so spicy that EFF leader Julius Malema even jumped in.

It all started when Marawa posted a short video from the Soweto soccer derby, which showed a helicopter flying an EFF flag as it flew across the FNB stadium.

"Air traffic controllers will await the arrival of the other parties!!" Marawa tweeted.