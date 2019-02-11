News

Fikile Mbalula and Robert Marawa's twar over EFF 'marketing' got real spicy

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 11 February 2019
Robert Marawa and Fikile Mbalula went head-to-head on Twitter.
Image: Tshepo Kekana.

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula and sports personality Robert Marawa went clapback to clapback on Saturday during a twar. It got so spicy that EFF leader Julius Malema even jumped in.

It all started when Marawa posted a short video from the Soweto soccer derby, which showed a helicopter flying an EFF flag as it flew across the FNB stadium.

"Air traffic controllers will await the arrival of the other parties!!" Marawa tweeted.

Mbalula responded saying the ANC would not fly over the FNB, while accusing Marawa of promoting the EFF.

Marawa did not let Mbalula and his accusation slide.

In a scathing response, he asked him why he had never made a noise when he praised intelligent, progressive leaders such as Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and higher education deputy minister Buti Manamela.

Malema jumped in, telling Mbalula to stop "embarrassing" himself.  At this point, it was two vs one.

Mbalula didn't let it go either.

This is when Marawa recommended that Mbalula should check into an anger management facility.

Did you feel that? We thought you might.

