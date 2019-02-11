Fikile Mbalula and Robert Marawa's twar over EFF 'marketing' got real spicy
ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula and sports personality Robert Marawa went clapback to clapback on Saturday during a twar. It got so spicy that EFF leader Julius Malema even jumped in.
It all started when Marawa posted a short video from the Soweto soccer derby, which showed a helicopter flying an EFF flag as it flew across the FNB stadium.
"Air traffic controllers will await the arrival of the other parties!!" Marawa tweeted.
Air traffic controllers will await the arrival of the other parties!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) February 9, 2019
Derby vibe and elections!! #SowetoDerby
Are u safe there @Julius_S_Malema pic.twitter.com/Urvsld3g0X
Mbalula responded saying the ANC would not fly over the FNB, while accusing Marawa of promoting the EFF.
We will not fly over Fnb for your own information promote your party .....Good for you and democracy— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) February 9, 2019
Marawa did not let Mbalula and his accusation slide.
In a scathing response, he asked him why he had never made a noise when he praised intelligent, progressive leaders such as Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and higher education deputy minister Buti Manamela.
You are an eff fan nothing wrong about it But dont abuse your position. YOU LIKE EFF ROBERT— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) February 9, 2019
Malema jumped in, telling Mbalula to stop "embarrassing" himself. At this point, it was two vs one.
Stop embarrassing yourself, and your immediate— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 9, 2019
Mbalula didn't let it go either.
This is when Marawa recommended that Mbalula should check into an anger management facility.
Give them a call on Monday...Told them to expect ur call.?????? pic.twitter.com/5DLg7SEKe2— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) February 9, 2019
Did you feel that? We thought you might.