Higher education DG not fit to lead and must be fired, says Nehawu

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has called for the removal "as soon as possible" of higher education and training director-general (DG) Felix Qonde, whom they described as "not fit" to lead.

Nehawu was briefing the media on Monday about looming strike action across the country's technical vocational education and training (TVET) colleges and community education and training (CET) colleges - starting from Thursday and lasting indefinitely until their demands are met.

The union laid the blame for problems facing the department squarely at the door of Qonde.

Nehawu said workers in TVET colleges were "exploited and subjected to horrible working conditions" and had not been listened to since 2015.

"We believe that any qualitative change that the department shall undertake must begin with the departure of Mr Qonde as he has no best interest in his heart for the department and the students it seeks to serve," read a statement from the union.