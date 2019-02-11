'Land seizures won't happen' - expert

Forced land redistribution has become a central policy for the ruling ANC ahead of elections in May as the party tries to win back poorer black voters who still suffer harsh racial inequalities 25 years after the end of apartheid rule.

The Minerals Council, which represents mining companies in South Africa, gave a cautious welcome to Ramaphosa's words, but said radical land reform posed the risk of scaring off investors.

"The mining industry recognises the need for progress on the land issue in South Africa," Charmane Russell, spokeswoman for the Minerals Council, told AFP.

"It is hoping that any policy change is carried out in a manner that is not negative for investor confidence."

Last year, rating agency Moody's said in a research note that "uncertainty over how (land reform) will be achieved continues to limit near-term investment".

Jobs needed

The party of Nelson Mandela has vowed to change the constitution to allow land to be taken - largely from minority white owners - without payment.

However it is also seeking to revive the sluggish economy by attracting foreign investment to increase the mining sector's contribution to gross domestic product from seven percent up to ten percent.

Mining gold, diamonds, chrome, platinum and other minerals has long been a major source of wealth for South Africa, and the sector - though declining - is one of the largest employers in a country where more than a quarter of the population are jobless.

The battle between local communities and mining companies looking to make long-term investments has been laid bare by an ongoing tussle between the mines ministry and the community of Xolobeni in the Eastern Cape province.

Last year the courts ruled that the ministry had to obtain consent from the Xolobeni community, as the holder of rights on land, before granting a mining licence to Australian-owned Transworld Energy and Mineral Resources.

The ruling was seen as a major victory for local communities - but a blow to mining confidence.