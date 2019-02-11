Lights out! Brace yourselves for stage 4 load-shedding, possibly all week

"Since this morning we have unexpectedly lost six additional generating units, which has put additional strain on the system."

The power utility started with stage 2 cuts on Sunday, two months after the last round of power cuts hit the country. And the blackouts may continue during the week.

Eskom is in a deep financial and operational crisis. It is unable to service its R419bn debt from the revenue it earns. It is also straining to keep the lights on after multiple breakdowns of its old plants due to neglect.

The return of load shedding follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement in the state of the nation address on Thursday that Eskom will be remodelled and split into three state-owned entities dealing with generation, transmission and distribution.

There has also been a significant push-back from business and labour over Eskom's application for tariff increases for the next three years of 17.1%, 15.4% and 15.5%, respectively.

Eskom spokesperson Andrew Etzinger said in an interview on CapeTalk on Monday that it would be a "tough week for consumers".

"It’s entirely Eskom’s fault and we take responsibility and apologise. The prognosis is a steady improvement, but realistically I think for much of this week, we’re going to be load-shedding."