Mnangagwa lashes out over UK's stance on Commonwealth re-entry

Harriet Baldwin, the UK’s Africa minister, last week told the House of Commons international development committee that the UK would not support Zimbabwe's bid to be readmitted to the Commonwealth.

"As of today, the UK would not be able to support this application because we don’t believe that the kinds of human rights violations that we are seeing from security forces in Zimbabwe are the kind of behaviour that you would expect to see from a Commonwealth country," said Baldwin.

The frosty relations with the UK mark a significant low point for Mnangagwa, who took over power in a military coup in November 2017 from former ruler Robert Mugabe.

For his first 15 months at the healm, Mnangagwa enjoyed a rare thaw in relations between Harare and London — widely seen as crucial in convincing a largely sceptical international community to accept Zimbabwe back on to the global stage.

Zimbabwe was last a member of the 53-member Commonwealth in 2003, before Mugabe pulled the country out over a row with the West over farm seizures.

Speaking in an interview with French TV news channel France 24 on the sidelines of the AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s application was submitted to the Commonwealth secretariat and not to the UK, which he said, was also "just a member" of the bloc.

"The Commonwealth has never told us that they are not considering our application. The view of one member is not the view of the Commonwealth," he said.

Asked whether he feared that there would be more EU sanctions imposed later this month, Mnangagwa said EU sanctions were already in place.

"They have not been removed. So what other new sanctions are you talking about? We are already suffering under these sanctions, ZIDERA (US sanctions) and the EU sanctions," he said.