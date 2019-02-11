Nine hurt, houses and cars gutted in Bathurst violence

Nine people were injured and five homes and two cars gutted when violent protests erupted in Bathurst near Port Alfred on Sunday evening. Police said the injured people were treated in hospital after the spate of arson attacks. Provincial police spokesman Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said it is alleged the incidents started at about 5pm on Sunday when local political party agents took part in a motorcade.