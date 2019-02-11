Public servant goes viral for all the right reasons

His post about the public servant has since gone viral for all the right reasons.

Mkhupheka’s daughter Cweigh Ndlela responded to the post: “Wow that’s my mommy ❤️ She’s like that in real life. She’s a person you can call anytime and she always does her best to help others. Can’t wait to screengrab this and send it to her to ensure she knows she’s appreciated ❤️??”

Charlene Swart wrote: “We fully agree. Even when it was her tea break, she did not stop. She carried on helping those she was busy with. What a friendly and helpful lady. As a family, we want to thank you once again for making a huge impact on a very hot and busy day.”

Public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo tweeted on Saturday: “My heart has been warmed by the trending story of Ms Nosipho Mkhupheka, a dedicated and selfless home affairs official who embodies the ethos of Batho Pele. On behalf of the public service, I wish to extend our gratitude for your dedication to our people. Enkosi Nosipho.”