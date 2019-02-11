Public servant goes viral for all the right reasons
Home affairs offices conjures up gloomy memories for most South Africans, but Marius Botha was lucky enough to run into Nosipho Mkhupheka on Friday at the Scottburgh home affairs office in KwaZulu-Natal.
“Today (Friday) at 16:00 all her colleagues left their workstations and went home. Mrs Mkhupheka stayed and help the last 40 customers all on her own and with a smile on her face!!! You are my hero. South Africa needs more people like you. Thank you. We salute you,” Botha wrote on Facebook on Friday.
I want to thank Mts Nosipho Mkhupheka for her unselfish and exceptional service beyond the call of duty. This wonderful...Posted by Marius Botha on Friday, 8 February 2019
His post about the public servant has since gone viral for all the right reasons.
Mkhupheka’s daughter Cweigh Ndlela responded to the post: “Wow that’s my mommy ❤️ She’s like that in real life. She’s a person you can call anytime and she always does her best to help others. Can’t wait to screengrab this and send it to her to ensure she knows she’s appreciated ❤️??”
Charlene Swart wrote: “We fully agree. Even when it was her tea break, she did not stop. She carried on helping those she was busy with. What a friendly and helpful lady. As a family, we want to thank you once again for making a huge impact on a very hot and busy day.”
Public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo tweeted on Saturday: “My heart has been warmed by the trending story of Ms Nosipho Mkhupheka, a dedicated and selfless home affairs official who embodies the ethos of Batho Pele. On behalf of the public service, I wish to extend our gratitude for your dedication to our people. Enkosi Nosipho.”
By virtue of her extraordinary actions, Ms Nosipho Mkhupheka is an exemplary public servant who executed her responsibilities by placing the needs of the people first: We thank her most sincerely. She is outstanding. #BathoPele @MinAyandaDlodlo @GovernmentZA @HomeAffairsSA pic.twitter.com/ofuozece5i— National DPSA (@thedpsa) February 9, 2019