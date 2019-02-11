R50k bill for ‘hotel sweet hotel’ stays
Between June 2005 and May 2014, facilities management company Bosasa allegedly paid more than R50,000 for former correctional services boss Linda Mti to stay in top-end hotels in East London and Komani. Mti is alleged to have accepted the accommodation in return for lucrative tenders being given to Bosasa.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.