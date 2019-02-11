SA Rugby dragged to Human Rights Commission after fans ridiculed as EFF members at Bok Test

SA Rugby is being dragged to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after a group of black fans were allegedly racially abused at Loftus during the Rugby Championship match between the Springboks and New Zealand in October last year.

They were also ridiculed as members of the Economic Freedom Fighters because of the red jerseys they were wearing.

“We were dressed in unique red special edition Springboks rugby jerseys that were commissioned by the South African Rugby Union (SARU) to mark the 25th anniversary of “rugby unity” in South Africa.

"Whilst we were walking towards the Gate 11 entrance‚ an unknown white man pointed towards us and uttered the following words to his friend: “kyk hier‚ hulle is die EFF”.

"The only inference I could draw from the use of the acronym “EFF” is that he was referring to Economic Freedom Fighters‚ a political party.

“As I was digesting this comment and its import‚ his unknown friend pointed in our direction and uttered the following words: “Ja‚ kyk hier die bobbejaan”.

"One of my friends said a banana was thrown at our direction as we walked away but I didn’t see that incident.