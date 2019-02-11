Task team to investigate primary school boy accused of raping six-year-old girl

Provincial education authorities have established a task team to investigate the alleged rape of a grade 1 girl by an 11-year-old boy in grade 5 at Matsulu in Mpumalanga.

The two children attend the same primary school.

Department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the six-year-old was allegedly raped on February 1.

It was not immediately clear where the incident happened.

"An investigating team from the department has been established. The team will consist of officials who will conduct the required psychosocial support of the victim and her parents," Zwane said on Monday.

"They will also advise the school about steps to be undertaken to bring the suspect to book," he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe confirmed that a rape case had been opened.

Bhembe said that the matter was now with the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

He denied reports that there was an identification parade held at the school. "We are still busy with investigations, we never had any identification parades."

He said the department had employed social workers - who are specialists - because they were struggling to get a statement from the child because of her age.