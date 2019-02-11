Taxi boss Mama Mahashe dies

Taxi boss Noluntu Mahashe has died of cancer. She chaired the Eastern Cape Taxi and Public Transport Sector (Santaco) right up until she was on her death bed. She died at Frere Hospital on Friday after being hospitalised for more than a week. She fell ill three months ago. Eastern Cape Taxi Council spokesperson Gabs Mtshala said while he was not certain of the diagnosis of her death, she used to complain a lot about stomach pain and swelling.