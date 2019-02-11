Treasury boss to face disciplinary action for concealing criminal record

"Consequently, President Ramaphosa has informed the public protector in writing that he has requested the minister for public service and administration, Ayanda Dlodlo, to study the report on Mogajane and advise on the steps the department will take to address the specific issues raised by the public protector.

"The president has also in terms of the Public Service Act – read with other provisions – delegated to the minister of higher education and training, Naledi Pandor, the power to initiate disciplinary action against Mogojane," said the presidency.

Once Pandor would have fulfilled her role, the president delegated to finance minister Tito Mboweni the authority to implement the outcome of the disciplinary hearing, including the sanction pronounced by the chairperson.

"The president is of the view that the current minister of finance, who is required to take ownership of decisions made by his predecessor, may be conflicted in this situation and it would therefore not be appropriate to delegate the power to institute disciplinary actions against Mogajane to the current minister," said the presidency.