Two suspected rhino poachers arrested

Two men believed to be members of a poaching syndicate were arrested outside Phalaborwa in Limpopo, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the pair was arrested on Friday during a sting operation by a police tactical response team and rhino task team.

This after information was received about "suspicious people" hiding at a nearby farm.

Ngoepe said a shootout had ensued when the suspects were approached by police.

He said two of the men got out of the Volkswagen Polo that they were travelling in and ran towards another vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, and fled the scene.

Two other men, who were left behind, were arrested by police.

The bakkie was later found abandoned on its roof along the R537 road.

During the operation, police recovered two cars, one rifle, one silencer, a pair of binoculars, nine rounds of live ammunition, three knives, cell phones, bags and work suits.

The two men, aged 30 and 37, will appear in the Hoedspruit Magistrate's Court soon.