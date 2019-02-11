University employee's body found on campus

The body of a 30-year-old Durban University of Technology (DUT) staff member and residence adviser was found in his room on campus Sunday morning.

Dr Euvette Taylor's VW Amarok bakkie was later found abandoned at Pikinini Road, L Section in Umlazi.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col. Thembeka Mbele said Taylor was found dead in his room on campus. He had sustained assault wounds.

"A case of murder was opened at the Berea police station for investigation," she said.

On Sunday afternoon DUT spokesman Alan Khan said management was shocked and sad to learn that Taylor had lost his life, reportedly on Saturday night.

"The university extends its sincere condolences to his family, friends, students and colleagues. Details of the incident are not yet clear and police are currently investigating," he said.