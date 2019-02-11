Volunteers make 16-hour road trip to save injured pug Ohana

Animal rescue organisation Pug Rescue was alerted to Ohana's plight after receiving a call from a Cape Town resident who spotted the dog in his garden. Pug Rescue dispatched one of its volunteers in the city to help take the dog to a vet to check for its microchip. It was then discovered that Ohana had been severely hurt and needed urgent care.

Pug Rescue, which runs its own sanctuary in Johannesburg and also has a longstanding relationship with the Onderstepoort Veterinary Institute in Pretoria, knew that it had to find a way to get Ohana to Gauteng.

Because the law states that pets need a vaccination certificate in order to fly, volunteers decided to fly to Cape Town and drive all the way back.