Vytjie Mentor's evidence on Gupta trips under scrutiny at state capture inquiry

The state capture inquiry on Monday dissected the testimony of former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, showing evidence that Atul Gupta may not have been in China on a state visit as stated previously by Mentor.

However, the inquiry also confirmed that in accordance with Mentor’s testimony in 2018, Duduzane Zuma and two Gupta brothers were on an Emirates flight with her between Johannesburg and Dubai in 2010, when the trip to China had occurred.

Leading the evidence, advocate Mahlape Sello said the commission's investigators had obtained documents from the department of home affairs which showed the travel records for brothers Atul, Rajesh and Tony Gupta, Mentor and the former president's son, Duduzane Zuma.