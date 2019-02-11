WATCH LIVE | Willie Hofmeyr to be cross-examined at NPA inquiry

Former deputy national director of public prosecutions Willie Hofmeyr will again take the witness stand at the Mokgoro inquiry.

The inquiry, chaired by retired judge Yvonne Mokgoro, is investigating whether or not suspended National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) senior advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office.

Hofmeyr, who is due to be cross-examined on Monday, previously testified that he had serious concerns about the pair’s fitness.

"For members of the NPA to actively collaborate with others to sabotage or attempt to sabotage an investigation, I think is as serious as it can get," Hofmeyr said.

Hofmeyr accused both Mrwebi and Jiba of interfering with cases.

He further detailed how both Jiba and Mrwebi were insubordinate and refused to provide former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana with reports on controversial cases the NPA was dealing with at the time.