New undersea cable to link Eastern Cape to the world

Proposed line will link ELIDZ with Mauritius and India say stakeholders

A 9,000 km undersea telecommunications cable will link East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ) to Mauritius and ultimately India. It has the potential to make the city SA’s best Asia-centric communications hub, vaulting it into the perfect position to be SA’s call centre capital, and the gateway to communication with India, China and the Far East, into Africa, and immediate connection with the international growing undersea cable network.